Hudson’s Bay expected back in court to extend creditor protection

Shoppers browse a Hudson's Bay store in Toronto on Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 5:07 am.

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay is due to return to an Ontario court today for the first time in roughly two weeks to seek a reprieve from the hundreds of businesses it owes money.

The department store is expected to use the Tuesday morning appearance to ask Judge Peter Osborne to stretch the period of time it is protected from its creditors to July 31 rather than ending May 15.

The extension request comes as the business, which holds the title of Canada’s oldest company, appears to be hurtling toward a new future.

After filing for creditor protection in March because it was having trouble paying 26 pages’ worth of landlords, vendors and suppliers almost $1 billion they were collectively owed, Hudson’s Bay put itself, its assets and its leases up for sale.

Seventeen bidders want the entire business or treasures like its intellectual property. Twelve are vying for 39 leases.

In a court filing, the retailer said an extension to the creditor protection it was first granted in March will help the company complete these sales processes and finish liquidating its 80 Bay stores and 16 Saks banners.

The additional time would mean the company could “maximize value for the benefit of the (Bay) and their stakeholders,” the filing said.

So far, proceeds generated by the liquidation sales wrapping at the end of the month have exceeded even Hudson’s Bay’s expectations several times.

Between March 8 and 14, the company made $21 million, beating its own estimates by about $7.4 million and allowing it to return some last-minute financing it received from Restore Capital that month to keep it afloat, court documents show.

Between April 19 and May 2, sales surpassed $129 million, about $36.8 million more than the company initially forecast, the documents reveal.

Because the cash is “in excess of the applicants’ operating needs,” the Bay wants to repay as much as $165 million to its senior lenders, Bank of America and Restore Capital LLC.

It is expected to ask the court on Tuesday for permission to make these repayments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire reported at residential home near Bathurst and Richmond

Toronto Fire are on the scene of a large fire at a residential home near Bathurst and Richmond Streets. Emergency services were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. The homes between 143 and...

5h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

5h ago

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

11h ago

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

13h ago

Top Stories

Fire reported at residential home near Bathurst and Richmond

Toronto Fire are on the scene of a large fire at a residential home near Bathurst and Richmond Streets. Emergency services were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. The homes between 143 and...

5h ago

TTC Board to consider proposal to change name of Dundas Station to 'TMU Station'

Among the items on the TTC board's agenda when it meets on Wednesday will be a proposal to change the name of Dundas Subway Station to "TMU Station." A report from the City's Chief Strategy and Customer...

5h ago

Better intelligence, targeted searches and exit checks: How the CBSA is increasing opioid and narcotic seizures

More than five million commercial trucks crossed into Canada last year, and more than 53 million passengers in cars, presenting just as many opportunities for criminals to smuggle in drugs, guns and other...

11h ago

2 students injured in stabbing near east-end Toronto high school

Toronto police say two students are injured and "multiple" suspects are at-large following a stabbing near a high school in Toronto's east end. Officers were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

1:46
Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos