CRTC kicks off CanCon hearing as big streamers cancel appearances

The CRTC’s hearing on defining Canadian content began Tuesday with Netflix, Paramount and Apple dropping off the schedule at the last minute.

MPA-Canada, which represents a number of the big streaming companies, rescheduled its appearance for the end of the day Friday.

The federal broadcast regulator’s two-week hearing will consider a new definition of Canadian content.

It’s part of the CRTC’s implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

A number of large global streaming services are fighting in court an earlier directive the CRTC made under the act requiring them to contribute money to Canada’s broadcast sector.

In written submissions in January, groups representing U.S. businesses and big tech companies warned the CRTC that its efforts to modernize Canadian content rules could worsen trade relations with the United States.