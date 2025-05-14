CRTC kicks off CanCon hearing as big streamers cancel appearances

A television remote control shows buttons to access streaming services in a photo illustration made in Toronto on Friday, March 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2025 9:52 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 10:38 am.

The CRTC’s hearing on defining Canadian content began Tuesday with Netflix, Paramount and Apple dropping off the schedule at the last minute.

MPA-Canada, which represents a number of the big streaming companies, rescheduled its appearance for the end of the day Friday.

The federal broadcast regulator’s two-week hearing will consider a new definition of Canadian content.

It’s part of the CRTC’s implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

A number of large global streaming services are fighting in court an earlier directive the CRTC made under the act requiring them to contribute money to Canada’s broadcast sector.

In written submissions in January, groups representing U.S. businesses and big tech companies warned the CRTC that its efforts to modernize Canadian content rules could worsen trade relations with the United States.

