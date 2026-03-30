Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire in 2026

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country’s largest airline.

The company’s board announced the decision Monday, noting Rousseau will remain in the top job and continue serving on the board until his departure.

Succession planning has been a priority for more than two years, Air Canada said, with a structured internal development program already in place for high‑potential executives. A global external search began in January 2026 to identify additional candidates capable of leading the Montreal‑based airline.

Rousseau has agreed to remain available after his retirement to support a smooth transition, the board said.

“It has been my great honour to work with the dedicated and talented people of Air Canada and to represent our outstanding organization, including as chair of the Star Alliance chief executive board and on the board of directors of the International Air Transport Association,” Rousseau said via a news release. “I look forward to supporting our company during this important transition period.”

Rousseau exits amid renewed scrutiny of Air Canada’s bilingual obligations

Board chair Vagn Sørensen praised Rousseau’s long tenure, citing his leadership through the 2007–2008 financial crisis, the COVID‑19 pandemic, the acquisition of Aeroplan, and efforts to restore the solvency of Air Canada’s pension plans. Sørensen added that the company’s upcoming annual general meeting will further recognize Rousseau’s contributions and “legacy of financial strength.”

Rousseau’s retirement announcement follows weeks of controversy tied to the deadly Air Canada Jazz crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which killed two pilots, including Quebecer Antoine Forest.

In the aftermath, Rousseau released a four‑minute condolence video delivered almost entirely in English — a decision that drew swift condemnation from French politicians, federal leaders and the public. Quebec Premier François Legault later called for Rousseau’s resignation and argued that his inability to speak French disrespected francophone employees and customers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the English‑only message showed a “lack of judgment and lack of compassion,” stressing that Air Canada has a responsibility to communicate in both official languages. Rousseau later apologized, acknowledging that despite years of lessons, he remains unable to express himself adequately in French.

Rousseau was appointed Air Canada’s president and chief executive officer in February 2021, succeeding longtime CEO Calin Rovinescu.