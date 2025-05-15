Toronto man pleads guilty in largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted May 15, 2025 1:50 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 1:54 pm.

A 36-year-old Toronto man has pleaded guilty to charges in what the RCMP are calling the largest terrorism financing scheme in Canadian history.

RCMP officials say between September 2019 and December 2022, Khalilullah Yousuf used cryptocurrency and money transfers to fund terrorism overseas. As part of an agreed statement of facts, Yousuf admitted to raising over $15,000 through a “GoFundMe” campaign and contributing over $35,000 to multiple recipients to benefit the terrorist organization Daesh, also known as ISIS.

Yousuf also pleaded guilty to participating in the activities of a terrorist group, by creating and distributing over 3,800 internet-based hyperlinks aimed at radicalizing, indoctrinating and recruiting for the benefit of Daesh/ISIS.

RCMP officials say between October 2020 and March 2021, Yousuf communicated with an individual in the United States who was later convicted for attempting to provide material support to the same terrorist organization.

“This is the largest terrorism financing conviction to date in Canada in terms of monetary value,” the RCMP said in a statement. “This conviction is also the first successful terrorism financing conviction in Canada where the accused used crypto currency and the first where they used online crowdfunding.”

