Walmart says it will raise prices due to tariff costs after posting solid first quarter sales

Employees are seen working at a Walmart in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, July 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2025 7:13 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2025 7:47 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart’s first quarter profit slipped and it said it must raise prices due to higher costs from tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

The nation’s largest retailers posted strong quarterly sales Thursday and said it expects sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in the second quarter.

Like many other U.S. companies, however, it did not issue a profit outlook for the quarter because of the chaotic environment, with stated U.S. tariff policies changing constantly. The company maintained its full year guidance issued in February.

Walmart earned $4.45 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, down from $5.10 billion, or 63 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 61 cents, exceeding the 58 cent projections from industry analysts, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 2.5% to $165.61 billion, just short of analyst estimates.

Walmart’s U.S. comparable sales — those from established physical stores and online channels — rose 4.5% in the second quarter, though that’s slowed from a 4.6% bump in the previous quarter, and a 5.3% increase in the third quarter of 2024.

Shares rose almost 3% before the opening bell Thursday.

Business was fueled by health and wellness items as well as groceries. Sales were weaker in home and sporting good, which was offset by robust sales of toys, automotive goods and kid’s clothing, the company said.

Global e-commerce sales rose 22%, up from 16% in the previous quarter.

Future sales have become a concern for all retailers for a number of reasons.

Many Americans have been pulling back on spending as they grow uneasy about the economy, and inflation remains elevated. Trump’s tariffs on China and other countries threaten the low-price model that is at the core of Walmart’s success.

Trump’s threatened 145% import taxes on Chinese goods were reduced to 30% in a deal announced Monday, with some of the higher tariffs on pause for 90 days.

Retailers and importers had largely stopped shipping shoes, clothes, toys, and other items with the duties so high, but many will now resume importing from China in the narrow window, hoping to avoid sparse shelves this fall. Yet many retailers say they must raise prices to tariff costs. And they are also bracing for higher shipping costs fueled by a surge of companies scrambling to get their goods on ships to the U.S.

Walmart has built in hedges against some tariff threats. Two-thirds of Walmart’s merchandise is sourced in the U.S., with groceries driving much of that. Groceries account for roughly 60%, of Walmart’s U.S. business.

Still, Walmart isn’t immune and said it will have to raise prices even as it works to absorb the costs of the tariffs.

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible but given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” said CEO Doug McMillon in a statement.

Walmart is among the first major U.S. retailers to report financial results and the numbers can provide a hint as to the mood of the American shopper and how the tariffs are impacting its business.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced higher first-quarter profit and sales that beat analysts’ projections, underscoring the online behemoth’s hold on shoppers looking for low prices and a wide selection in an uncertain economy.

Amazon brought in foreign goods before Trump’s tariffs took effect. And Amazon’s president and CEO Andy Jassy told analysts during its earnings call that many of its third party sellers did the same. And because of that move, a fair amount of third-party sellers haven’t changed their pricing yet, he said.

Anne D’innocenzio, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

2h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

9h ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2025 to be tabled at Queen's Park amid current economic uncertainty

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is scheduled to present the 2025-2026 budget in the legislature just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

2h ago

Toronto to sizzle near 30 C Friday before temperatures dip for Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto residents will get their first taste of balmy, potentially 30 °c summer temperatures on Friday, ahead of a sharp cool-down slated for the Victoria Day long weekend. To cap off the week, daytime...

1h ago

Getaway driver in Canada's largest gold heist pleads guilty to U.S. firearms charge

A man who drove the getaway truck in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history at Toronto Pearson International Airport has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after he sneaked into the United...

2h ago

Maple Leafs lose Game 5 to the Panthers 6-1, Florida takes 3-2 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone from the driver's seat to the brink of elimination. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers dismantled Toronto 6-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the teams' second-round...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Fog in the morning before some sunny breaks Thursday

There will be some fog and morning drizzle before the sun tries to poke through in the afternoon on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:38
TTC Dundas Station is getting a new name following overwhelming vote

As the city removes references of the name Dundas, the TTC board has voted to change the name to 'TMU Station'.

16h ago

1:08
Two major Canadian companies have workers without a new deal, could strikes be on the horizon?

Air Canada and Canada Post workers don't have a new deal yet which is causing some concern strikes could occur as deadlines near.

16h ago

0:46
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in Mississauga kidnapping

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marlon Downey, who is wanted on more than a dozen charges, including kidnapping, extortion, and aggravated assault.

17h ago

2:35
City euthanizes two coyotes that killed pets in Liberty Village

A controversial call by the city, two coyotes euthanized after a string of deadly pet attacks. But was it the right move? Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos