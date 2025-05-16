2 male suspects at large after North York stabbing

Police are on the hunt for two men who are wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation in North York.

The Toronto Police Service says officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East at approximately 8:08 p.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was located at the scene with a stab wound and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say they are looking for two male suspects. One was last seen wearing a green tracksuit, the other was wearing all black. No other details were provided.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.