Community RV teaches youth entrepreneurship in Glenfield-Jane Heights

The Green Line team visited Oakdale Community Centre to learn how social enterprise Urban Rez Solutions is getting youth off the streets and into mobile entrepreneurship classes.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 16, 2025 10:38 am.

In the northwest neighbourhood of Glenfield-Jane Heights, a new community mobile unit is getting youth off the streets and into entrepreneurship classes.

In 2024, there was a 21 per cent increase in shooting and firearm discharges in the neighbourhood, according to Toronto Police data.

Across Toronto, there’ve been 175 youth arrests so far in 2025— an increase of 59 per cent from 2024, according to the Toronto Police Service. The TPS also told The Green Line that there were 1,081 charges laid this year, up by 238 per cent since last year.

The Criminal Justice System Dashboard from Canada’s Department of Justice highlights various factors contributing to youth crime, including low family income, lack of employment opportunities, declining mental health and more.

To curb the rise in youth crime across the city, social enterprise Urban Rez Solutions partnered with the City of Toronto’s SafeTO initiative to launch a community mobile unit that drives through priority neighbourhoods, partners with local stakeholders and runs entrepreneurship programming for 14- to 29-year-olds.

On the road since April, the unit stops at Oakdale Community Centre in Glenfield-Jane Heights every Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It also visits Jane and Finch, Rexdale, West Hill and Orton Park.

Inside is a studio to learn music production and video editing. The unit also offers crisis response services, arriving at youth crime scenes with a counsellor on board.

Roderick Brereton, co-executive director of Urban Rez Solutions, says economics drives most criminal activity.

“I think entrepreneurship is a way that people can make a pathway towards legal income by investing in themselves,” he says. “Using their transferable skills and [doing] it well to get that optimal performance out of potential.”

Alamin Zubeir, a 22-year-old from Glenfield-Jane Heights, says, “They teach you to become an entrepreneur, especially in this community where a lot of young Black guys don’t have the knowledge to become their own bosses. They tell us what we can do to become young Black bosses.”

This kind of community-driven mentorship is particularly impactful, especially since Glenfield-Jane Heights lacks programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto, according to Brooklyn Watson, a local youth mentor for Urban Rez Solutions.

“The more funding that we have and [the more we hire] people who are actually from community that understand community, I think that would help with decreasing violence, along with gun violence, as well,” she says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jury dismissed in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team have been discharged. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia did not give jurors reasons for her...

breaking

8m ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

55m ago

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

14h ago

Recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Milton East-Halton Hills South

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East-Halton Hills South. The...

22m ago

Top Stories

Jury dismissed in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team have been discharged. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia did not give jurors reasons for her...

breaking

8m ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

55m ago

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

14h ago

Recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Milton East-Halton Hills South

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East-Halton Hills South. The...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

16h ago

2:17
Ontario expands number of Toronto bike lanes to be removed

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

16h ago

3:06
Ontario budget 2025: Spending increases to offset U.S. tariffs

This year's budget, titled 'A Plan to Protect Ontario,' sees billions in funds and tax credits to help businesses impacted by tariffs but an projected deficit of $14.6 billion this year. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

16h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
More Videos