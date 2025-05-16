Singer Chris Brown’s tour in question as UK judge orders him into custody on assault charge

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 10:16 am.

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown ‘s upcoming tour was thrown into question Friday as a British judge ordered him held in custody while facing allegations that he beat a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court to face one count of causing grievous bodily harm and was ordered held until his next hearing June 13 in London — the same day he’s due to take the stage in Frankfurt, Germany, on the third date of his world tour.

Judge Joanne Hirst rejected Brown’s bail request after prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said that the crime was “extremely serious.”

Brown was on tour in the U.K. in February 2023 when he launched an unprovoked attack on producer Abe Diaw, striking him several times with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in London, Nicholls said. Brown then chased Diaw and punched and kicked him in an attack caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, she said.

Defense attorney Grace Forbes argued that the American performer wasn’t a flight risk and should be released.

Brown was flanked by court officers in the dock. His hair was bleached blonde and he wore sweatpants and a black T-shirt. He confirmed his name and birth date, and said that his address was the local Lowry Hotel, where he was arrested early Thursday and taken into custody.

His case was transferred to Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is expected to enter a plea to the charge.

Brown’s representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005 and has become a major hitmaker over the years with notable songs such as “Run It,” “Kiss Kiss” and “Without You.”

He won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E.” and then earned his second gold trophy in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” earlier this year.

The singer is due to launch an international tour next month with artists Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, opening with a European leg on June 8 in Amsterdam before starting North America shows in July.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jury dismissed in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team have been discharged. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia did not give jurors reasons for her...

breaking

2m ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

33m ago

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

14h ago

Recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Milton East-Halton Hills South

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East-Halton Hills South. The...

1m ago

Top Stories

Jury dismissed in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team have been discharged. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia did not give jurors reasons for her...

breaking

2m ago

Toronto magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings in last 3 nights

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week. Officers responded to reports...

33m ago

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

14h ago

Recount confirms narrow Liberal victory in Milton East-Halton Hills South

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen says she found out just before midnight on May 15 that a judicial recount had confirmed her victory in the federal Ontario riding of Milton East-Halton Hills South. The...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

15h ago

2:17
Ontario expands number of Toronto bike lanes to be removed

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

16h ago

3:06
Ontario budget 2025: Spending increases to offset U.S. tariffs

This year's budget, titled 'A Plan to Protect Ontario,' sees billions in funds and tax credits to help businesses impacted by tariffs but an projected deficit of $14.6 billion this year. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

15h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
More Videos