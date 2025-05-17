2 men accused of attempted robbery, assault in Toronto’s east-end

Police are on the hunt for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto’s east-end.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the suspects went to a parking lot in the Danforth Avenue and Kelvin Avenue area on May 5 to meet up with someone who was selling two eclectic scooters.

Police say the suspects and the seller agreed on a price, but when it came time to pay, the two men allegedly attempted to take off with the scooters without handing over any cash.

When the victim went to stop them, they were allegedly assaulted. The two suspects then fled the area without the scooters, according to police.

Investigators say both suspects are described as being in their early 20s, over five-foot-five and have thin builds.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, black pants and black Air Force 1 sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, and black sneakers.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.