2 men accused of attempted robbery, assault in Toronto’s east-end

Police have released images of two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation (TPS).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 17, 2025 6:59 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2025 7:22 pm.

Police are on the hunt for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto’s east-end.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the suspects went to a parking lot in the Danforth Avenue and Kelvin Avenue area on May 5 to meet up with someone who was selling two eclectic scooters.

Police say the suspects and the seller agreed on a price, but when it came time to pay, the two men allegedly attempted to take off with the scooters without handing over any cash.

When the victim went to stop them, they were allegedly assaulted. The two suspects then fled the area without the scooters, according to police.

Investigators say both suspects are described as being in their early 20s, over five-foot-five and have thin builds. 

The first suspect was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, black pants and black Air Force 1 sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, and black sneakers.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands hit the streets of Toronto to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, 2 men arrested

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Toronto on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, while ramping up calls for Israel to end the war in Gaza. The Nakba — which...

1h ago

Drake shares petition calling for Tory Lanez' release from prison: 'Come home soon'

TORONTO — Drake has shared a petition calling for Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to be pardoned, following reports that Lanez was recently stabbed in prison. On Friday, Drake shared an Instagram Story...

8h ago

2 police officers injured battling 2-alarm Brampton blaze

Two police officers were injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton highrise on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in the Clark...

3h ago

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to 'reimagine' its future

One of Toronto's more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to "reimagine" its future. The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays...

5h ago

Top Stories

Thousands hit the streets of Toronto to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, 2 men arrested

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Toronto on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, while ramping up calls for Israel to end the war in Gaza. The Nakba — which...

1h ago

Drake shares petition calling for Tory Lanez' release from prison: 'Come home soon'

TORONTO — Drake has shared a petition calling for Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to be pardoned, following reports that Lanez was recently stabbed in prison. On Friday, Drake shared an Instagram Story...

8h ago

2 police officers injured battling 2-alarm Brampton blaze

Two police officers were injured as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Brampton highrise on Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Kings Cross Road in the Clark...

3h ago

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays paused as organizers look to 'reimagine' its future

One of Toronto's more popular street festivals is being paused as organizers look to "reimagine" its future. The Kensington Market BIA announced Friday that the May 25 edition of Pedestrian Sundays...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Maple Leafs defeat Florida Panthers 2-0 forcing game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to pull a gutsy game 6 victory against the Florida panthers forcing a game 7. As Jazan Grewal reports, leafs fans couldn’t be happier.

20h ago

2:08
Toronto police investigating after illegal magic mushroom shops across the city were riddled with bullets

Illegal magic mushroom dispensaries have become the target of gun violence in the city, with police saying 8 incidents have been reported in just three days. Shauna Hunt with the growing concerns for public safety.

22h ago

2:50
Temperatures expected to cool down

A low-pressure system is expected to bring cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

23h ago

2:36
Toronto Police lay out plan for Victoria Day Long Weekend

Toronto Police have laid out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges Bay this May long weekend. As we hear from our Catalina Gillies, there will be a significant police presence in place.

2:39
Report on Canada Post suggests phasing out home mail service

A new report suggests door-to-door mail service could be a thing of the past. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos