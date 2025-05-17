Elections Canada confirms win for NDP incumbent Lori Idlout in Nunavut

IQALUIT — Elections Canada has confirmed NDP incumbent Lori Idlout has won the riding of Nunavut over Liberal challenger Kilikvak Kabloona.

The results were posted on Elections Canada’s website Friday evening after a vote validation process.

In that process, the federal agency double checks the numbers reported on the night of the April 28 federal election.

The original result had the incumbent win the unofficial result by 77 votes, but the validation shows that margin shrank to 41 votes.

The agency has said it required two weeks to complete the procedure because the final ballot box from the community of Naujaat was delayed and held at an airport due to a blizzard.

The current standings, as of Saturday, have the Liberals two seats shy of a majority government, with 170 MPs. The Conservatives have 143 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP seven and the Green Party one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press