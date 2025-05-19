2 people injured after car strikes a traffic light in Mississauga

Two people were sent to a hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

According to police, a driver in a black sedan went off the road and hit a traffic light in the area of Erin Centre Boulevard and Russell View Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Officers say the collision happened just after 2:00 p.m.

Footage taken at the scene shows debris scattered across the front lawn of a corner house where the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The direct cause of the crash is still unknown.