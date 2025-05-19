2 people injured after car strikes a traffic light in Mississauga

Photo shows the scene of a collision in Mississauga. (Rob Ramlackhan/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 19, 2025 5:13 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 5:15 pm.

Two people were sent to a hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

According to police, a driver in a black sedan went off the road and hit a traffic light in the area of Erin Centre Boulevard and Russell View Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Officers say the collision happened just after 2:00 p.m.

Footage taken at the scene shows debris scattered across the front lawn of a corner house where the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicle and the passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The direct cause of the crash is still unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post says it has received strike notices from the union representing some 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week. The Crown corporation says...

19m ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

17m ago

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

2h ago

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post says it has received strike notices from the union representing some 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week. The Crown corporation says...

19m ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

17m ago

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

2h ago

Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks will begin immediately following call with Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin ceasefire negotiations after what he described as an “excellent” call with Russian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

15h ago

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened
More Videos