Michigan woman again gets life sentence for fiery death of husband nearly 20 years ago

Linda Stermer exits the courtroom during a lunch recess in her retrial at the Van Buren County Courthouse in Paw Paw, Mich., March 27, 2025. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2025 5:25 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2025 6:07 pm.

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman accused of setting her husband on fire then driving a van over his burning body was sentenced to life in prison Monday for murder after failing to convince a jury for the second time that she wasn’t responsible.

Since Todd Stermer’s death nearly 20 years ago, Linda Stermer has been imprisoned then released while winning an appeal and getting a new trial. But now she’s back in custody with a no-parole sentence.

“Murder is by it’s nature a monstrous deed,” Van Buren County Judge Kathleen Brickley said. “But the one you’ve committed is more gruesome than most. I cannot fathom the suffering he endured in his last moments of life.”

Prosecutors alleged Stermer doused her husband with gasoline and set him on fire in 2007, a day after he learned she was having an extramarital affair. Stermer insisted it was an accident, telling insurance investigators that Todd had an oil lamp and candles burning in the house.

She was first convicted in 2010. But a federal appeals court in 2020 granted her a new trial, saying her rights were violated when her attorney didn’t do enough to counter the arson theme described by prosecutors.

One of the judges on the three-judge panel strongly disagreed and said an accident wasn’t plausible. All that was missing, Judge Jeffrey Sutton said at the time, “was a film of the mariticide.”

Stermer, 60, stuck to her claim of innocence Monday.

“While I stand before you, innocent and wrongfully convicted, I’m prepared for the battle ahead,” she said.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post says it has received strike notices from the union representing some 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week. The Crown corporation says...

1h ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

1h ago

2 people injured after car strikes a traffic light in Mississauga

Two people were sent to a hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga. According to police, a driver in a black sedan went off the road and hit a traffic light in the area of...

53m ago

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post workers issue strike notice, poised to hit picket lines Friday

MONTREAL — Canada Post says it has received strike notices from the union representing some 55,000 postal workers, with operations poised to shut down by the end of the week. The Crown corporation says...

1h ago

Man, 42, shot and killed in North York apartment, police say

The Toronto Police Service has launched a homicide investigation into a fatal shooting that happened in North York early Monday morning. Authorities were called to an apartment unit above a commercial...

1h ago

2 people injured after car strikes a traffic light in Mississauga

Two people were sent to a hospital on Monday after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga. According to police, a driver in a black sedan went off the road and hit a traffic light in the area of...

53m ago

UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The U.K., France and Canada on Monday threatened “concrete actions” against Israel, including sanctions, for its activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Rain free for Victoria Day fireworks

Rain showers are expected to hold off until Wednesday. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:19
3 children killed in two-vehicle crash; driver arrested for suspected drunk driving

Three children are dead and a 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges following a violent two-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning. Alessandra Carneiro, Reports.

16h ago

1:14
3 kids killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Toronto

Three children, including a 6-year-old, were killed in an early morning collision allegedly caused by an impaired teen driver.
2:02
Slight chance of showers on Sunday

Below seasonal temperatures are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:20
Metrolinx and ONxpress end new 25-year GO Transit and UP operating deal

If you take GO transit or the UP Express, there's a big shakeup behind the scenes. A major deal that was supposed to transform how those systems run has been scrapped. just months before it was set to begin. Catalina Gillies breaks down what happened
More Videos