Durham Regional Transit On Demand driver arrested for impaired driving in Oshawa

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 21, 2025 12:34 pm.

A driver who works for Durham Regional Transit’s On Demand service was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving while impaired in Oshawa.

Durham regional police say they were called after a witness observed an On Demand bus “being driven in a reckless manner” on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. in the Conlin Road and Manor Drive area.

Officers located the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.

Thipakar Chandrasekaram, 32, of Toronto, is charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – exceed.

He was released on an undertaking.

According to the DRT website, “On Demand is a transit service offered when and where ridership levels are low in Durham Region and scheduled bus routes are not available. On Demand also delivers door-to-door accessible service for customers whose disabilities prevent them from using scheduled service for all or parts of their trip.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bell internet, mobile outage affecting customers in Ontario and Quebec

An internet and mobile outage has left some Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning. "Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption....

updated

15m ago

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

4h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

3h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Bell internet, mobile outage affecting customers in Ontario and Quebec

An internet and mobile outage has left some Bell customers in Ontario and Quebec without service on Wednesday morning. "Some customers in Ontario and Quebec may be experiencing an Internet service interruption....

updated

15m ago

Three to hospital following 2-alarm fire in East York

Three people are in the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a commercial business connected to a residence in East York. Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth...

4h ago

Hamilton police charge man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women

Hamilton police say a man accused of sexually assaulting unsuspecting women has been arrested and faces several notable criminal offences. Authorities said 36-year-old Bryan Hayward of Hamilton was...

3h ago

Ontario couple charged with bestiality, animal endangerment: Kingston police

A man and a woman from Kingston, Ont., have been charged with bestiality and the endangerment of a dog, police said. Authorities launched an investigation earlier in the month and examined what the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.

18h ago

2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.

19h ago

0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

More Videos