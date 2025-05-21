Durham Regional Transit On Demand driver arrested for impaired driving in Oshawa

A driver who works for Durham Regional Transit’s On Demand service was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving while impaired in Oshawa.

Durham regional police say they were called after a witness observed an On Demand bus “being driven in a reckless manner” on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. in the Conlin Road and Manor Drive area.

Officers located the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.

Thipakar Chandrasekaram, 32, of Toronto, is charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – exceed.

He was released on an undertaking.

According to the DRT website, “On Demand is a transit service offered when and where ridership levels are low in Durham Region and scheduled bus routes are not available. On Demand also delivers door-to-door accessible service for customers whose disabilities prevent them from using scheduled service for all or parts of their trip.”