No new direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks scheduled, Kremlin says

Municipal workers remove the cover that protected a monument of Kyiv legendary founders from Russian missile attacks on the fourth year of Russia-Ukraine war on the country's main square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)(

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2025 8:03 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 8:28 am.

Russia and Ukraine have scheduled no further direct talks on ending their more than three-year war, a Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, almost a week after the first face-to-face engagement between the countries’ delegations since 2022 and days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced they would start ceasefire negotiations “immediately.”

“There is no concrete agreement about the next meetings,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “They are yet to be agreed upon.”

During two hours of talks in Istanbul last Friday, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, in what would be their biggest such swap. Apart from that step, the meeting delivered no significant breakthrough.

Several months of intensified U.S. and European pressure on the two sides to accept a ceasefire and negotiate a settlement have yielded little progress. Meanwhile, Russia is readying a summer offensive to capture more Ukrainian land, Ukrainian government and military analysts say.

Putin said earlier this week that Moscow would “propose and is ready to work with” Ukraine on a “memorandum” outlining the framework for “a possible future peace treaty.” Putin has effectively rejected a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine has accepted. He has linked the possibility to a halt in Ukraine’s mobilization effort and a freeze on Western arms shipments to Kyiv as part of a comprehensive settlement.

The major prisoner swap is a “quite laborious process” that “requires some time,” Peskov said.

But he added: “The work is continuing at a quick pace, everybody is interested in doing it quickly.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that preparations are underway for the potential prisoner exchange, which he described as “perhaps the only real result” of the talks in Turkey.

Peskov disputed a report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal that Trump told European leaders after his phone call with Putin on Monday that the Russian leader wasn’t interested in talks because he thinks that Russia is winning.

“We know what Trump told Putin, we don’t know what Trump told the Europeans. We know President Trump’s official statement,” Peskov said. “What we know contrasts with what was written in the article you mentioned.”

Apart from the continuing war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, which has killed tens of thousands of troops on both sides, the warring parties have been firing dozens of long-range drones at each other’s territory almost daily.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that it had shot down 105 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 35 over the Moscow region. It was the second straight night that Kyiv’s forces have targeted the Russian capital.

More than 160 flights were delayed across three of Moscow’s four main airports, the city’s transport prosecutor said, as officials grounded planes citing concerns for passenger safety.

The attack prompted some regions to turn off mobile internet signals, including the Oryol region southwest of Moscow, which was targeted heavily on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine overnight.

Among the targets were Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging an industrial facility, power lines, and several private homes, regional governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

In Kyiv, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of a school in the capital’s Darnytskyi district, according to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko. No injuries were reported.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

2h ago

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

3h ago

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating 2-alarm blaze that destroys Scarborough home

Ontario's Fire Marshal has been notified following a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to the residence on Dyson Boulevard near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton...

27m ago

Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about...

11h ago

Top Stories

Police share photos of suspect vehicle in Etobicoke hit-and-run that left man critically injured

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured in Etobicoke last month. Authorities responded...

2h ago

Two drivers, one allegedly impaired, caught speeding in separate arrests in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga said two drivers, one of whom was allegedly impaired, have been charged in separate arrests after the pair were caught speeding on Highway 403. OPP...

3h ago

Ontario Fire Marshal investigating 2-alarm blaze that destroys Scarborough home

Ontario's Fire Marshal has been notified following a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to the residence on Dyson Boulevard near Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton...

27m ago

Brampton man among two charged in death of child in Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago. Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Canada Post workers reviewing new offer as strike looms

Canada Post workers say they are reviewing a new offer tabled by the crown corporation as the strike deadline nears.

17h ago

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

20h ago

0:51
WATCH: Home invasion caught on camera

Surveillance footage caught the moment five suspects are seen kicking down a door in a home invasion in Richmond Hill.

22h ago

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:54
A Report documents major systemic inequities for Black music professionals in Canada

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from the study that reveals more than 50 per cent of Black music professionals face discrimination in the industry.
More Videos