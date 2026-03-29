1 man injured in ‘targeted’ Oakville shooting

Police are investigating a “targeted” shooting that injured one man in Oakville early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Fourth Line at approximately 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are now looking to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage recorded between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. from the following locations: