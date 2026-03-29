1 man injured in ‘targeted’ Oakville shooting

A Halton Region Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. HRPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 29, 2026 2:24 pm.

Police are investigating a “targeted” shooting that injured one man in Oakville early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Fourth Line at approximately 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are now looking to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage recorded between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. from the following locations:

  • Lakeshore Road and Fourth Line, Oakville
  • Lakeshore Road between Fourth Line and Southdown Road, Mississauga
  • Ford Drive from Lakeshore Road to the QEW
  • Winston Churchill Boulevard from Lakeshore Road to the QEW
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