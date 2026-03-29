1 man injured in ‘targeted’ Oakville shooting
Posted March 29, 2026 2:24 pm.
Police are investigating a “targeted” shooting that injured one man in Oakville early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lakeshore Road and Fourth Line at approximately 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives are now looking to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage recorded between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. from the following locations:
- Lakeshore Road and Fourth Line, Oakville
- Lakeshore Road between Fourth Line and Southdown Road, Mississauga
- Ford Drive from Lakeshore Road to the QEW
- Winston Churchill Boulevard from Lakeshore Road to the QEW