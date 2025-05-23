Police arrest suspect wanted in connection with TTC bus sexual assaults

Toronto police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two sexual assaults on TTC buses.

Police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Ankit Mukherjee of Toronto, and charged him with two counts of Sexual Assault.

Police say the first incident happened on May 1, 2025, on a bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area at around 5:00 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was on the bus when Mukherjee stood beside her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police believe Mukherjee was responsible for a second sexual assault on May 15, at around 8:00 a.m.

In that instance, a female was on a bus in the same area when Mukherjee got up to exit. Police say that as he was leaving the bus, he allegedly sexually assaulted the female.

Mukherjee was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, on Friday.