Police seek suspect in TTC bus sexual assaults

Image of a suspect in a Toronto police sexual assault investigation. TPS/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 21, 2025 6:24 pm.

Toronto police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults on TTC buses.

Police say the first incident happened on May 1, 2025, on a bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area at around 5:00 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was on the bus when a man stood beside her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police believe the same suspect was responsible for a second sexual assault on May 15, at around 8:00 a.m.

In that instance, a female was on a bus in the same area when a man got up to exit. Police say that as he was leaving the bus, he allegedly sexually assaulted the female.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, around five feet four, with a large build and black hair. Police say he was clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a black jacket with ‘security’ written on the back, black pants and black shoes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Anand summons ambassador after Israeli army fires shots near 4 Canadian diplomats

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said she is summoning the Israeli ambassador to explain why Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday. The...

45m ago

Canada Post rejects union request for 2 weeks to review new offer ahead of strike deadline

Canada Post has rejected the union's request for two weeks to consider a new set of proposals that were presented to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday. The Crown corporation said...

1h ago

Police say 2-alarm fire in East York considered arson

Toronto police say an early morning two-alarm fire at an East York business is being investigated as arson. Fire crews were called to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday,...

1h ago

Maple Leafs grant Islanders permission to speak to Brendan Shanahan

The New York Islanders have been granted permission to speak to Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan about an opening in their front office, sources tell Sportsnet. Shanahan,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Anand summons ambassador after Israeli army fires shots near 4 Canadian diplomats

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said she is summoning the Israeli ambassador to explain why Israel Defense Forces fired warning shots near a diplomatic tour in the West Bank on Wednesday. The...

45m ago

Canada Post rejects union request for 2 weeks to review new offer ahead of strike deadline

Canada Post has rejected the union's request for two weeks to consider a new set of proposals that were presented to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) on Wednesday. The Crown corporation said...

1h ago

Police say 2-alarm fire in East York considered arson

Toronto police say an early morning two-alarm fire at an East York business is being investigated as arson. Fire crews were called to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday,...

1h ago

Maple Leafs grant Islanders permission to speak to Brendan Shanahan

The New York Islanders have been granted permission to speak to Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan about an opening in their front office, sources tell Sportsnet. Shanahan,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Bell internet service down for Ontario and Quebec customers

Some Bell internet customers in Ontario and Quebec were left without service as an outage swept through the provinces, impacting more than 130,000 people.

6h ago

2:22
Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.
2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.
0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos