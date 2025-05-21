Police seek suspect in TTC bus sexual assaults

Toronto police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults on TTC buses.

Police say the first incident happened on May 1, 2025, on a bus in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue East area at around 5:00 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was on the bus when a man stood beside her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police believe the same suspect was responsible for a second sexual assault on May 15, at around 8:00 a.m.

In that instance, a female was on a bus in the same area when a man got up to exit. Police say that as he was leaving the bus, he allegedly sexually assaulted the female.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s, around five feet four, with a large build and black hair. Police say he was clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a black jacket with ‘security’ written on the back, black pants and black shoes.