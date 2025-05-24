Man found guilty of murder, attempted murder in 2023 shooting of three OPP officers

The man accused of killing a police officer and shooting two others at his eastern Ontario home has been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Alain Bellefeuille’s lawyer says he was handed a life sentence for first-degree murder with no chance of parole for 25 years, and 20-year sentences for each count of attempted murder, to be served concurrently.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed and two other officers were injured when they were called to do a wellness check at Bellefeuille’s home in Bourget, Ont. on May 11, 2023.

In a joint statement, the OPP commissioner, the president of the police union and Mueller’s family said Saturday’s verdict, which followed a nearly nine-week trial, reinforced what Mueller had stood for: “an unwavering commitment to the community and to the safety and protection of others.”

The 42-year-old was a father to two children who had been with the police force for half his life.

Constables Marc Lauzon and François Gamache-Asselin were injured in the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.