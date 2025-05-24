Man found guilty of murder, attempted murder in 2023 shooting of three OPP officers

A member of the Ontario Provincial Police holds a program during the funeral of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 24, 2025 2:49 pm.

Last Updated May 24, 2025 2:53 pm.

The man accused of killing a police officer and shooting two others at his eastern Ontario home has been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Alain Bellefeuille’s lawyer says he was handed a life sentence for first-degree murder with no chance of parole for 25 years, and 20-year sentences for each count of attempted murder, to be served concurrently. 

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed and two other officers were injured when they were called to do a wellness check at Bellefeuille’s home in Bourget, Ont. on May 11, 2023. 

In a joint statement, the OPP commissioner, the president of the police union and Mueller’s family said Saturday’s verdict, which followed a nearly nine-week trial, reinforced what Mueller had stood for: “an unwavering commitment to the community and to the safety and protection of others.” 

The 42-year-old was a father to two children who had been with the police force for half his life. 

Constables Marc Lauzon and François Gamache-Asselin were injured in the shooting. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough restaurant gutted by early morning fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that gutted a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says they were called to a strip mall at 1198...

1h ago

'Not good': Concerns revived over recommendation to end door-to-door mail delivery

Judy Frank says no longer getting mail at her door would make life harder. The 78-year-old Regina woman is unable to walk more than a few steps and says she would need someone to pick up her mail if Canada...

4h ago

Fifth person dies after multi-vehicle crash near London, Ont.: OPP

A fifth person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in southwestern Ontario.  Police say the victims of the Friday afternoon collision are four teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, and a 33-year-old...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital after alleged stabbing in Scarborough motel

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in Scarborough late Friday night. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Kingston Road and Fenwood...

3h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough restaurant gutted by early morning fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that gutted a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says they were called to a strip mall at 1198...

1h ago

'Not good': Concerns revived over recommendation to end door-to-door mail delivery

Judy Frank says no longer getting mail at her door would make life harder. The 78-year-old Regina woman is unable to walk more than a few steps and says she would need someone to pick up her mail if Canada...

4h ago

Fifth person dies after multi-vehicle crash near London, Ont.: OPP

A fifth person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in southwestern Ontario.  Police say the victims of the Friday afternoon collision are four teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, and a 33-year-old...

1h ago

Woman taken to hospital after alleged stabbing in Scarborough motel

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in Scarborough late Friday night. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Kingston Road and Fenwood...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Kensington Market pedestrian Sunday cancelled for May

The first Kensington Market Pedestrian Sunday of the season has been cancelled. Dilshad Burman on why the BIA has pushed pause and how businesses and visitors are reacting.

20h ago

0:44
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down for fifth time

Toronto's most vandalized speed camera has once again been cut down for a fifth time in six months.

1:10
Scarborough restaurant set ablaze in suspected arson attack

Staff at a Scarborough restaurant say their business was attacked after suspects broke into the building and poured gasoline before setting the restaurant ablaze.
2:23
Gun trafficking ring dismantled by Durham police

A significant gun trafficking ring has been dismantled by Durham police. Shauna Hunt with more on Project Venture. 
2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

More Videos