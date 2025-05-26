Authorities seize 15 firearms and $215K worth of drugs in months-long investigation

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 26, 2025 3:32 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 3:43 pm.

Six people face more than 50 charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking and firearm investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions across central Ontario.

The police operation, called “Project Madruga,” began in February 2025 after York Regional Police (YRP) received a report about someone who was allegedly trafficking illicit drugs in Georgina, Ont.

During the course of their investigation, YRP identified other associates who are also alleged to have trafficked drugs throughout multiple regions from Toronto to Huntsville.

YRP officers later learned that the same individuals were being investigated by provincial police in Orillia and teamed up to launch a joint investigation.

On April 16 and May 8, 2025, authorities say a total of six search warrants were executed in York Region and Toronto.

A total of 15 firearms were seized, including seven handguns, four shotguns and four rifles.

YRP says “a large quantity of drugs” worth approximately $215,000 was also seized. The cache included fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids and cannabis.

Police arrested 34-year-old Gary Laird of Toronto. He faces 13 charges, including:

  • Two counts of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
  • Two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm knowing it is 
  • Unauthorized careless storage of a firearm 
  • Restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition 
  • Prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition 
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device 
  • Tampering with serial number 
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order 
  • Break and enter

24-year-old Rene Goomansingh of Toronto was also arrested and faces 10 charges, including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition
  • Prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
  • Tampering with serial number
  • Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

28-year-old Justice Comeau of Newmarket was arrested and faces seven charges, including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – schedule 1
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – xanax
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of distribution – cannabis
  • Obstructing a police officer

32-year-old Dariel Hidalgo Guzman also of Newmarket was arrested and faces eight charges, including: 

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – schedule 1
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – xanax
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of distribution – cannabis
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
  • Obstructing a police officer

24-year-old Ayden Beauchamp of Toronto was arrested and faces two charges, including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of distribution – cannabis

39-year-old Ali Victor of Aurora was arrested and faces 10 charges, including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – codeine
  • Possession for the purpose of distribution – cannabis
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • Possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
  • Altering cartridge magazine
  • Losing a restricted firearm
