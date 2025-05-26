Toronto man charged in sexual assault case ‘misrepresented himself’ on Hinge, Telegram apps: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has charged a man with an alleged sexual assault after he misrepresented himself on a dating app and online messaging service.

TPS said the accused was on Hinge and Telegram applications when he met the victim, and the pair agreed to meet in person.

It’s alleged that the accused brought the victim to his apartment, where he sexually assaulted them.

On Thursday, May 22, authorities arrested and charged 61-year-old Adnan Menderes Obuz of Toronto with sexual assault.

Authorities said the accused was known to use the online names “Zane” and “Call me Zane Edward Adnan the Buzz.”

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 22.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact TPS.