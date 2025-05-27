Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

As warmer weather settles into Ontario and we’re enjoying the outdoors, the head of an environmental non-profit organization is encouraging people to report invasive species and biodiversity threats.

“Invasive species are one of the second leading causes of why we’re losing biodiversity, so it’s a really tangible issue that people can become involved in and help support concrete action,” Colin Cassin, executive director of the Invasive Species Centre, told CityNews.

“Ultimately, our systems, our economy, are built on thriving biodiversity and important habitat types as well that are really based on the foundation of life that sustains us all. So where we are and how we’re doing in terms of our environment and economy are inextricably linked.”

The Invasive Species Centre was one of many organizations that recently celebrated International Day for Biodiversity.

“Biodiversity is all the living critters and creatures that make our ecosystems go, the ecosystems that our economy and society rely on, and so protecting them and protecting the space that they occupy is critically important in making sure we’re doing right by them but also right by us,” Cassin said.

There isn’t a shortage of issues facing scientists in Ontario and Canada.

As CityNews reported in 2023, oak wilt was detected in the country for the first time.

“It’s a disease that attacks oak trees and neighbouring trees that are connected by roots underground. The disease can actually spread from one tree to another. So if we see a rapid decline in an oak this year, it’s good to Google oak wilt and make a report,” Cassin said.

Last year, boxwood shrubs — a popular choice for Ontario property owners — were under threat due to invasive pests.

One invasive species that’s made headlines in recent years is LDD moth (formerly known as gypsy moth). Experts said we aren’t expected to see it return this coming year as it’s at the bottom of the lifecycle.

Cassin gave the following suggestions on ways to minimize potential spread:

Don’t transport firewood out of the neighbourhood or community it originated from to stop pests from spreading

Try to plant species native to the community, consult experts at your local nursery

Diversify plants and trees in case invasive species come along that target a certain type of plant or tree

Don’t release invasive species of fish (e.g. goldfish) into natural bodies of water as it could potentially affect native aquatic life

Report sightings of invasive pests and fungai to authorities

For more on how to report sightings of invasive species and threats to biodiversity, click here.