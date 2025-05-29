Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo among stars enlisted to celebrate Canada Day

Sarah McLachlan, Cœur de pirate and Josh Ross are among the performers set for Canada Day celebrations organized by Heritage Canada.

The federal department says homegrown stars will anchor an evening bash July 1 meant to celebrate national unity, pride and sovereignty.

Most events will be broadcast across the country from Ottawa, with more performers beamed in from other regions: Blue Rodeo in Summerside, P.E.I.; Crook the Kid and Brenda Montana in Yellowknife; and Alex Wells and Dear Rouge in Vancouver.

The evening party also includes Tom Cochrane, Mitsou, Amanda Marshall, Roch Voisine, Randy Bachman and TALK.

The flag-waving begins with a noon ceremony including Amanda Marshall, Garou and Thompson Egbo-Egbo.

Both shows will be broadcast live on various CBC platforms including the main network, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio and the CBC News YouTube channel.

“The July 1 festivities will allow us to celebrate our unity and express our national pride, while affirming our sovereignty, our identity and our culture,” the Department of Canadian Heritage said Thursday in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press