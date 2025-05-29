Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo among stars enlisted to celebrate Canada Day

Sarah McLachlan practises on the main stage on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday June 30, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 12:20 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 1:02 pm.

Sarah McLachlan, Cœur de pirate and Josh Ross are among the performers set for Canada Day celebrations organized by Heritage Canada.

The federal department says homegrown stars will anchor an evening bash July 1 meant to celebrate national unity, pride and sovereignty.

Most events will be broadcast across the country from Ottawa, with more performers beamed in from other regions: Blue Rodeo in Summerside, P.E.I.; Crook the Kid and Brenda Montana in Yellowknife; and Alex Wells and Dear Rouge in Vancouver.

The evening party also includes Tom Cochrane, Mitsou, Amanda Marshall, Roch Voisine, Randy Bachman and TALK.

The flag-waving begins with a noon ceremony including Amanda Marshall, Garou and Thompson Egbo-Egbo.

Both shows will be broadcast live on various CBC platforms including the main network, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBC Radio and the CBC News YouTube channel.

“The July 1 festivities will allow us to celebrate our unity and express our national pride, while affirming our sovereignty, our identity and our culture,” the Department of Canadian Heritage said Thursday in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

updated

24m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

14m ago

'There will be change moving forward': Maple Leafs' GM Treliving hints at new direction

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team's DNA needs to change this summer following another disappointing playoff exit. Treliving met with the media in Toronto on Thursday morning....

1h ago

Carter Hart called to testify in hockey players' sex assault trial

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors have wrapped up their case at the sexual assault trial...

16m ago

Top Stories

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

updated

24m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

14m ago

'There will be change moving forward': Maple Leafs' GM Treliving hints at new direction

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team's DNA needs to change this summer following another disappointing playoff exit. Treliving met with the media in Toronto on Thursday morning....

1h ago

Carter Hart called to testify in hockey players' sex assault trial

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors have wrapped up their case at the sexual assault trial...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

1h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor seeing more serious e-bike related injuries in the ER

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

19h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

2:35
Students fight to save film arts program at North York high school

Students at a Toronto high school have begun a campaign to save a film arts program that the TDSB is phasing out. Erica Natividad speaks to a screenwriter and former student about the impact of the cut. 
More Videos