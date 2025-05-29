TSX down, U.S. markets mixed after court decision around Trump tariffs

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell and U.S. markets were mixed Thursday as they reacted to a court decision on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff regime.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.53 points at 26,22192.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 66.61 points at 42,032.09. The S&P 500 index was up 11.47 points at 5,900.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 94.47 points at 19,195.41.

The Canadian dollar traded 72.40 for cents US compared with 72.33 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 75 cents US at US$61.09 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down eight cents US at US$3.47 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$17.60 at US$3,340 an ounce and the July copper contract was down half a cent at US$4.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press