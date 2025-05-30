Gen Z Canadians make push for end to hyperpartisanship

Jaden Braves, founder and CEO of the Young Politicians of Canada, poses for a photo in Ottawa on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Catherine Morrison

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 7:07 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 9:25 pm.

OTTAWA — Hundreds of Gen Z Canadians met in the capital Friday calling for less partisanship at a time of heightened global polarization and uncertainty.

Participants from across the country at the first-of-its-kind youth summit joined forces to break “hyperpartisanship” and push for a future where political parties work together in the country’s best interests.

“I think it’s about the next generation having the incumbency to take on that challenge of breaking out of this entrapment of this understanding as if party lines are the solution and are the answer,” said 16-year-old Jaden Braves, founder of the Young Politicians of Canada.

Braves said between 500 and 1,000 people from across the country took part in the summit virtually or in person. He said there’s a strong sense of engagement among youth right now, spurred on by ongoing tensions with the United States.

“Young Canadians are interested in a strong Canada,” Braves said. “Youth of this generation are recognizing how precious and important our sovereignty and our national identity is.”

“The more involved we are, the stronger a message we send to not just neighbored allies, but to our government.”

Young Politicians of Canada, which was formed in early 2023, recently sent a delegation to Washington to receive a briefing from the National Security Council at the White House. Once back in Canada, the group delivered a report to the government about tariffs and security strategies.

Meilun Yu, who is from Toronto but is studying at the University of Pennsylvania, was a part of that group. At 18 years old, Yu said it’s important to talk to other youth in Canada about current issues because the perspectives of younger people are often ignored.

Nineteen-year-old Leslie Iradukunda, who is from Winnipeg and is studying at the University of Ottawa, said the state of Canada-U.S. relations has pushed her to get more involved in politics.

During the event, attendees had the chance to voice their opinions on policy issues — like climate change, online safety and civic engagement — and vote on how to shape the Young Politicians of Canada’s advocacy.

The lineup of speakers for an evening event Friday included the ambassadors for Ukraine, Germany and Estonia, Sen. Marilou McPhedran, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia. B.C. Liberal Jake Sawatsky, who defeated long-time NDP MP Peter Julian in last month’s election, replaced Scarpaleggia who was unable to attend.

“I am so inspired by the fact that we’ve built a national force where thousands of young Canadians can gather, create our guideline and our expectations of how the government is handling policy that’s affecting our futures,” Braves said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said he will double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. Trump initially announced the boosted duties on steel during a rally...

1h ago

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

56m ago

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

5h ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said he will double the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent next Wednesday. Trump initially announced the boosted duties on steel during a rally...

1h ago

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

56m ago

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

5h ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Kenneth Lee murder trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter

One of the eight girls on trial for the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee has been found guilty of manslaughter.

5h ago

2:37
'A real loss for everybody': Pickering residents react to fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in Pickering. As Dilshad Burman reports, area residents are continuing to come to grips with this disturbing story.

7h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

9h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

10h ago

0:57
Gardiner and DVP to be shut down for charity bike ride

The Bike for Brain Health charity bike ride will be taking over the city on Sunday and commuters can expect major closures along the Gardiner and Don Valley Parkway.

12h ago

More Videos