Toronto man, 22, faces dozens of charges in human trafficking investigation

On May 22, authorities arrested 22-year-old Christian Roshi of Toronto. The accused faces several charges, including trafficking in persons by recruiting, trafficking in persons by exercising control, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats causing bodily harm. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 30, 2025 5:58 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 6:00 am.

A man from Toronto is facing more than 20 criminal offences after being arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Police said an investigation was launched in April 2025. It’s alleged that the female victim met the accused while living in the same neighbourhood.

The accused then began trafficking the victim, and through tactics that police called “deception, coercion, and threats,” the woman was allegedly sex trafficked in Ontario for approximately three months.

During that time, police said the money earned throughout the trafficking period was handed over to the accused.

On May 22, authorities arrested 22-year-old Christian Roshi of Toronto. The accused faces several charges, including trafficking in persons by recruiting, trafficking in persons by exercising control, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats causing bodily harm.

The accused was also charged with breaching probation, along with firearms-related criminal offences and drug possession charges. Roshi was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are concerned there may be more victims, and an image of the accused has been released.

