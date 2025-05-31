Two new confirmed cases of measles reported in Peel Region

An individual suffering from measles is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 31, 2025 10:02 am.

Health officials in Peel Region are warning the public about a possible measles exposure after confirming two separate cases of the highly contagious disease.

Peel Public Health says anyone who was in the following areas between May 21 and May 27 may have been exposed:

May 21
Chapters and Starbucks, 3900 Highway 7 West, Unit 1, Vaughan ON L4L 1S6 between 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

May 22
Brampton Urgent Care Centre East, 51 Mountainash Road, Unit 8, Brampton, ON L6R 1W4 between 7:20 p.m. to 10:43 p.m.

May 23
Pakistan International Airline, Flight PIA 781 arriving from Pakistan (7:59 p.m. arrival time) at Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 3, including any areas visited during arrival, customs, and exit processes between May 23 at 7:59 p.m. and May 24 at 12:30 a.m.

May 24
Brampton Urgent Care Centre East, 51 Mountainash Road, Unit 8, Brampton, ON L6R 1W4 between 2:32 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.
Raman’s Salon & Spa, 130 Father Tobin Rd #5, Brampton, ON L6R 3P1 between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Browns Social House Erin Mills, 2525 Hampshire Gate #2b, Oakville, ON L6H 6C8 between 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill, 2081 Winston Park Dr, Oakville, ON L6H 6P5 between 8:20 p.m. to 2:10 a.m. on May 25.
JJQ’s Billiards and Lounge Mississauga, 3055 Dundas Street W, Mississauga ON L5L 3R8 between 11:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on May 25.

May 26
IELTS Test Centre – BITTS Testing Services, 7895 Tranmere Dr Unit 230, Mississauga, ON L5S 1V9 between 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
North Brampton Medical Centre, including the pharmacy and physiotherapy clinic, 6475 Mayfield Rd, Brampton, ON L6P 4N2 between 12:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dollar Wide, 125 Father Tobin Road, Brampton, ON L6R 0W9 between 5:45 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart, 10970 Airport Rd Unit B, Brampton, ON L6R 0E1between 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Domino’s Pizza, 10950 Goreway Drive, Brampton ON L6P 4N4 between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

May 27
North Brampton Medical Centre, including the pharmacy and physiotherapy clinic, 6475 Mayfield Rd, Brampton, ON L6P 4N2 between 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 21 days after infection and may include fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

This is the seventh and eighth confirmed cases of measles in Peel in 2025, more than double the three cases confirmed all of last year. Five of the cases are related to travel, while the other three are from close contacts or community spread.

Peel officials say the cases are not believed to be connected to the provincial outbreak, which has infected more than 1,800 people since October.

