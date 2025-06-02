1 person sent to hospital after fire at East York highrise
Posted June 2, 2025 3:21 pm.
Emergency crews were called a high-rise building in East York on Monday afternoon for a two-alarm fire at 5 Wakunda Place.
Authorities say there were reports of heavy smoke coming from a unit on the first floor. Toronto Fire Services arrived at the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m.
One person was rescued from the unit and transferred into the care of paramedics before being transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Crews knocked down the fire just before 3:00 p.m., but the cause of the blaze is still unknown.