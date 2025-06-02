1 person sent to hospital after fire at East York highrise

Emergency crews were called a high-rise building in East York on Monday afternoon for a two-alarm fire at 5 Wakunda Place.

Authorities say there were reports of heavy smoke coming from a unit on the first floor. Toronto Fire Services arrived at the scene at approximately 1:45 p.m.

One person was rescued from the unit and transferred into the care of paramedics before being transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Crews knocked down the fire just before 3:00 p.m., but the cause of the blaze is still unknown.