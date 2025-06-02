Male dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A male has died after being trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after 10 p.m.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time and the Ministry of Labour will be conducting an investigation.

Metrolinx said in a statement they aware of reports of a fatality at the rail yard on Goreway.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time. As this matter is currently under investigation by Police and the Ministry of Labour, we are not able to comment further,” read their statement.