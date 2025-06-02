Premiers huddle with Carney in Saskatoon to decide what major projects to prioritize

Prime Minister Mark Carney, front left, walks alongside Francois Legault, Premier of Quebec, as they are joined by first ministers as they arrives to take part in the First Minister Meeting at the National War Museum in Ottawa on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2025 5:02 am.

SASKATOON — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in person for the first time since the federal election to pitch which major projects they think should get fast tracked.

The recent campaign saw Carney vow to slash federal approval times on major infrastructure projects considered to be in the national interest to help make the country an “energy superpower.”

The full list of big industrial projects they’re discussing is being kept secret, since they don’t want to send a bad signal about anything that doesn’t make the short list.

But Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his pick is the Ring of Fire mining project in northern Ontario, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she wants to see the Port of Prince Rupert become a major trade corridor.

The first ministers are also expected to discuss breaking down interprovincial trade barriers, which would make it easier to purchase Canadian-made goods from other provinces and territories.

Many provinces, including Quebec and Ontario, are coming to the table with legislation already put forward that would eliminate some of these longstanding blocks to internal trade.

— With files from Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

