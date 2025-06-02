Richmond Hill businesses spray-painted with anti-Iranian messages, police say

Police have released images of a man who is wanted in connection with a series of potential hate-motivated incidents in Richmond Hill. (YRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 2, 2025 2:18 pm.

Police are investigating a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police (YRP) say its hate crime prevention unit is investigating after officers were called to a plaza near Yonge Street and 16th Avenue on Saturday.

That same day, investigators say three other businesses within the plaza reported anti-Iranian messages that were spray-painted on the exterior walls of their premises.

A fourth incident was also reported at a bus terminal near Yonge Street and Highway 7.

“It’s believed a lone male suspect moved along Yonge Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, spray-painting hate-motivated messages at various locations,” YRP wrote in a press release issued Monday. “Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for all four incidents.”

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build. He is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police say he has short brown hair and is left-handed. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve button-down shirt, skinny blue jeans with an acid-wash effect on the thighs and black shoes.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Top Stories

2 workers rescued after being buried waist-high in soil at York job site

Two workers who were buried waist-high in soil at a job site in York on Monday morning have been extricated and rushed to hospital, both with serious injuries, paramedics tell CityNews. The two men...

updated

47m ago

1 person sent to hospital after fire at East York highrise

Emergency crews were called a high-rise building in East York on Monday afternoon for a two-alarm fire at 5 Wakunda Place. Authorities say there were reports of heavy smoke coming from a unit on the...

7m ago

Police to keep close watch on places of worship in Toronto area after Colorado attack

Police in Toronto and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area say they will maintain a heightened presence around places of worship after the attack in Colorado on a group calling for the release of Israeli...

5m ago

3 men injured in scaffolding collapse in The Beaches

Three men have been taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in The Beaches. Toronto police were called to the area near Queen Street and Victoria Park just after 1:30 p.m....

5m ago

