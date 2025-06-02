Richmond Hill businesses spray-painted with anti-Iranian messages, police say

Police are investigating a series of incidents involving “hate-motivated” messages that were spray-painted on the exterior wall of a grocery store and multiple businesses in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police (YRP) say its hate crime prevention unit is investigating after officers were called to a plaza near Yonge Street and 16th Avenue on Saturday.

That same day, investigators say three other businesses within the plaza reported anti-Iranian messages that were spray-painted on the exterior walls of their premises.

A fourth incident was also reported at a bus terminal near Yonge Street and Highway 7.

“It’s believed a lone male suspect moved along Yonge Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, spray-painting hate-motivated messages at various locations,” YRP wrote in a press release issued Monday. “Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for all four incidents.”

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build. He is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Police say he has short brown hair and is left-handed. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve button-down shirt, skinny blue jeans with an acid-wash effect on the thighs and black shoes.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.