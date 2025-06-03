Eby says he won’t be changing mind on another B.C. pipeline, rebuffing Ford

British Columbia Premier David Eby listens as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters as Canada's premiers hold a press conference to close the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 7:59 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 8:16 pm.

B.C. Premier David Eby says he won’t be throwing his support behind a new oil pipeline through the province, dismissing Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s suggestion that Eby would change his mind.

Eby says in response to Ford’s remarks on Monday that the publicly-owned TMX pipeline is already running through B.C., and the province doesn’t support lifting the ban on oil tankers off British Columbia’s northern coast.

He says it’s not his job to tell Ford it’s “extremely unlikely” there will be a tunnel under Toronto’s Highway 401, or tell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith her “vision” for a pipeline connecting Alberta and northern B.C. is “many, many years off” with no proponent in sight.

Eby says his job instead is to protect the interests of British Columbia by bringing forward “shovel-ready” projects.

Ford had said heading into a meeting between premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney that he was confident Eby and Carney would “work things out” regarding a second pipeline.

Eby was speaking Tuesday from Osaka, Japan, on a 10-day trade mission in Asia, and deputy premier Niki Sharma represented B.C. at the meeting of premiers in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

