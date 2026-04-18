Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into utility pole
Posted April 18, 2026 11:56 pm.
A suspected impaired driver was arrested late Saturday evening after crashing their vehicle into a utility pole, according to police.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough just after 10 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and no injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.