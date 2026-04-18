Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into utility pole

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 18, 2026 11:56 pm.

A suspected impaired driver was arrested late Saturday evening after crashing their vehicle into a utility pole, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East in Scarborough just after 10 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and no injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

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