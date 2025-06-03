Saskatchewan fire evacuations grow after blaze breaches airport

The latest wildfire evacuees in Saskatchewan are being told to head south to Prince Albert after being ordered to leave the northern town of La Ronge.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency issued an evacuation order Monday afternoon for the 2,500 residents of La Ronge, as well as those in nearby Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band after a wildfire breached the town’s airport.

Among the affected by the order are more than 45 acute-care patients and long-term care residents from the La Ronge Health Centre and care homes, who the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Canadian Red Cross are working to move.

The out-of-control fire is fast moving and was listed at more than 836 square kilometres in size as of Monday evening.

The La Ronge evacuation adds to the 8,000 residents already displaced by 18 fires burning in Saskatchewan, while dozens of fires in neighbouring Manitoba have sent more than 17,000 people from their homes, including 5,000 residents of Flin Flon.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has said some 1,000 hotel rooms were being made available for evacuees in Winnipeg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

