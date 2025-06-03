‘The Price Is Right’ getting Canadian spinoff hosted by Howie Mandel

Canadian comedian Howie Mandel is shown in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rogers Sports and Media **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2025 7:42 am.

Come on down, eh!

A Canadian spinoff of “The Price is Right” headlines Rogers’ new slate of Canadian originals coming to Citytv.

The media giant says Canadian comedian Howie Mandel will host a reimagining of the U.S. game show, which begins production this December in Toronto and will air in the spring of 2026.

While the original was a daytime TV staple, Rogers says it plans to make a prime-time evening version of the show, which has a working title of “The Price Is Right Tonight.”

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” Mandel said through a company press release

“The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can’t wait to say ‘come on down!’ to a whole new generation of Canadian fans.”

In September, Citytv will also air a one-hour red carpet special celebrating the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, led by “Big Brother Canada” host Arisa Cox.

Also on the way are a third season of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” slated for winter, and an eighth season of “Hudson & Rex” this fall.

“Whether it’s original dramas, lifestyle programming or live sports, the focus of our long-term content investments is to give Canadian audiences the premium entertainment experiences they want, and how they want to watch it,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Ontario's police watchdog invokes mandate following incident in Burlington

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Burlington. Halton Regional Police Service said its officers responded to a call in the area of Cornerstone Drive. No...

28m ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday ended up as a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in...

updated

58m ago

Man dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A man is dead after he became trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga on Monday. Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto family 'devastated' after 3 kids killed in alleged drunk driving crash

The family of three Toronto children who were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash says they are "utterly devastated" as they plan a funeral for the victims later this month.  Ramone Lavina, 15,...

2h ago

Ontario's police watchdog invokes mandate following incident in Burlington

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Burlington. Halton Regional Police Service said its officers responded to a call in the area of Cornerstone Drive. No...

28m ago

Summer heat arrives in Toronto following cool end to May

Mother Nature is finally giving Toronto residents a taste of summer to kick off the month of June. Monday ended up as a beautiful start to the week, with sunny skies and a daytime high of 23 °C in...

updated

58m ago

Man dies after being trapped in machine at Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga

A man is dead after he became trapped in a machine at a Metrolinx rail yard in Mississauga on Monday. Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Zahavy Way just after...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Two workers rescued after being trapped waist deep in dirt at construction site

Two workers were stuck in waist-deep dirt after a trench collapsed on their west-end construction site. Afua Baah reports on how rescue crews jumped into action to quickly extricate the trapped men. ,

13h ago

1:24
Trench collapse leaves two workers trapped in soil for more than an hour

Toronto fire crews rescued two workers who fell waist-deep into soil following a trench collapse at a construction site on Weston Rd and Edmund Avenue.

16h ago

7:49
Hockey Canada trial: Breaking down the case as testimony wraps up

Michelle Mackey breaks down the last six weeks of the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial against five former world junior players.

16h ago

0:34
Defence rests case in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

The defence lawyers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players have closed their case in the sexual assault trial of the ex-players.

18h ago

2:31
MPP Mamakwa reacts to being kicked out of legislature: 'You cannot trample on First Nations' rights'

MPP Sol Mamakwa shared his reaction to being named out of Ontario's legislature after alleging Premier Doug Ford is 'telling untruths' to First Nations communities on Bill 5.

19h ago

More Videos