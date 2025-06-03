Come on down, eh!

A Canadian spinoff of “The Price is Right” headlines Rogers’ new slate of Canadian originals coming to Citytv.

The media giant says Canadian comedian Howie Mandel will host a reimagining of the U.S. game show, which begins production this December in Toronto and will air in the spring of 2026.

While the original was a daytime TV staple, Rogers says it plans to make a prime-time evening version of the show, which has a working title of “The Price Is Right Tonight.”

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” Mandel said through a company press release.

“The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can’t wait to say ‘come on down!’ to a whole new generation of Canadian fans.”

In September, Citytv will also air a one-hour red carpet special celebrating the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, led by “Big Brother Canada” host Arisa Cox.

Also on the way are a third season of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” slated for winter, and an eighth season of “Hudson & Rex” this fall.

“Whether it’s original dramas, lifestyle programming or live sports, the focus of our long-term content investments is to give Canadian audiences the premium entertainment experiences they want, and how they want to watch it,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews