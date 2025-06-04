‘John Candy: I Like Me’ to open 50th edition of Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto Argonauts co-owners John Candy, right, and Wayne Gretzky along with player Raghib (Rocket) Ismail talk to reporters at the team's training camp in Guelph, Ont., June 7, 1991. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2025 10:14 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2025 10:34 am.

TORONTO — A documentary about late Canadian comic John Candy will open the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival says “John Candy: I Like Me” traces the comedy star’s personal and professional life with never-before-seen home videos and candid recollections that reveal a son, husband, father and friend who battled personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.

The film was directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, who say in a joint statement the “SCTV” was a great actor and an even better person.

Candy appeared in some of the biggest comedies of the ’80s and ’90s, including “Uncle Buck,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Cool Runnings” and “Splash,” a comedy classic that catapulted his big-screen career along with co-star Tom Hanks, Colin’s father.

Candy was just 43 when he died in 1994 of a heart attack in Mexico while working on a film.

“John Candy: I Like Me” makes its world premiere at TIFF on Sept. 4 before streaming on Prime Video in the fall.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 4 to 14.

“We love that John’s global career started in Toronto, and we can’t wait to share ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ with everyone at this year’s opening night gala premiere,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said Wednesday in a release.

“Colin Hanks has made a hugely entertaining film packed with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but like John, this movie is all heart. For us, it’s the perfect way to kick off TIFF’s 50th edition.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

