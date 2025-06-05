16-year-old charged in connection to Grimsby jewellery store robbery

A 16-year-old from Toronto has been charged with allegedly being involved in a robbery of a Grimsby jewellery store in January.

Police in Niagara Region say just before 4 p.m. on January 18, they were called to investigate a robbery at Harmony Jewellers located at 37 Main Street West in Grimsby.

Police say six suspects allegedly smashed the front door with small sledgehammers and broke several display cases, taking an unknown amount of jewellery before fleeing in a vehicle toward Mountain Street.

The store was open at the time of the robbery, however, there are no physical injuries reported.

Several days after the theft, investigators recovered the suspect vehicle, abandoned in Hamilton.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested a 16-year-old male from Toronto who has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The youth cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The search continues for the remaining five suspects, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The store itself has been the scene of three robberies in 2025, with the latest incident seeing a black pick-up truck reverse through the storefront.

The store said recently in a Facebook post that they have put enhanced security measures in place, including armed guards and a new concrete barrier.