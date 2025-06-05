17-year-old facing 34 charges for robbery, theft in North and West York

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 5, 2025 3:33 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with more than 15 robberies and thefts in the North and West York areas.

Police say the incidents occurred between February and May and were all under similar circumstances.

They allege the suspect arranged to meet people who had posted items for sale online and he would then steal the items when they met.

The allegedly stolen items included watches and various electronic devices such as laptops and cell phones. Police estimate the value of the items to be more than $27,000.

Following an investigation, the suspect was identified and a search warrant was executed in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.

The boy, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday and charged with:

  • Eleven counts of theft under $5,000
  • Fourteen counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Three counts of robbery
  • Three counts of possession of counterfeit money
  • Three counts of obtain by false pretense under $5,000

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Top Stories

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building in the Weston...

22m ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

15m ago

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

14m ago

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive area...

2h ago

