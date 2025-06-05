17-year-old facing 34 charges for robbery, theft in North and West York

Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with more than 15 robberies and thefts in the North and West York areas.

Police say the incidents occurred between February and May and were all under similar circumstances.

They allege the suspect arranged to meet people who had posted items for sale online and he would then steal the items when they met.

The allegedly stolen items included watches and various electronic devices such as laptops and cell phones. Police estimate the value of the items to be more than $27,000.

Following an investigation, the suspect was identified and a search warrant was executed in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.

The boy, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested on Monday and charged with:

Eleven counts of theft under $5,000

Fourteen counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Three counts of robbery

Three counts of possession of counterfeit money

Three counts of obtain by false pretense under $5,000

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.