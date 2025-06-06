Manitoba residents fleeing scorching wildfires take refuge in Niagara Falls

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force help evacuees board a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Norway House, Man., Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Norway House Airport as crews continue to fight wildfires in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2025 5:19 pm.

Until two weeks ago, Tyrone Caribou and his five children lived together in a house on a remote First Nation reserve in northern Manitoba. Then the scorching wildfires tearing through the Prairies blanketed the region in thick smoke and split his family across two provinces.

Caribou and his 15-year-old daughter, Rosa Caribou, were part of a cohort of evacuees brought to Niagara Falls, Ont., while his other children are staying in Thompson, Man., — three with a relative and one, his 19-year-old daughter, with her boyfriend, he said.

“We’re displaced all over. We got out as soon as we could,” Caribou said this week, standing outside the downtown hotel where he and his daughter settled three days ago. 

Wildfires also forced the family from their home in Pukatawagan, part of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, in 2022, but Caribou’s late wife, who he described as the “glue” of the family, was around back then to keep everyone together, he said.

Caribou had to leave the region due to his asthma, he said, and only Rosa chose to accompany him as the others stayed behind.

The two of them boarded a small plane at the local airport in Pukatawagan, which shut down soon after due to the encroaching blaze, Rosa said.

Her siblings, meanwhile, took refuge at a youth centre until they could be taken away by helicopter, she said. 

“There was a lot of burnt trees and a lot of smoke,” Rosa said, describing the scene from the air. “It was very emotional, seeing that the way it was and not knowing if you’re going to be able to go back home.”

The two are among some 2,000 Manitoba residents who have taken refuge in Niagara Falls after fleeing wildfires raging in their province. 

Evacuees have been put up in five hotels near tourist attractions and the iconic Horseshoe Falls, with around 1,000 more expected to arrive in the coming days, officials in charge of the evacuation operation said. 

More than 18,000 people have been displaced due to the wildfires in Manitoba since last week, including 5,000 residents of Flin Flon near the Saskatchewan boundary, along with members from at least four First Nations.

Some residents from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, east of Flin Flon, were taken to Niagara Falls on Sunday, with more arriving since then.

Graham Colomb, from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, was evacuated by helicopter from the reserve. Seeing the destruction from the sky left him heartbroken, he said.

“I was devastated, man, devastated seeing all that go up in flames. It was hard to see,” he said.

Some evacuees said they’re grateful for the hospitality but worry they won’t have a home to return to once the flames die down.

“It’s pretty good, everything’s provided for us,” from meals and snacks to medical care for those who need it, he said. 

While he doesn’t have a house of his own and was living with a relative, Colomb said he’s unsure that home will still be standing when they return.

“What I’m worried about is when we go back, I’m hoping that we still have a roof,” he said.

Kelly Ouskun’s family of six also had no choice but to leave everything behind. He first drove about 145 kilometres from Split Lake to Thompson, then flew to Niagara Falls. 

He said he saw so much fire and smoke along the highway that he felt “nauseated.” 

“It made me feel a little off and … my eyes were hurting, feel it in the chest, and I just seen a lot of our reserve area burned,” he said, his children playing around him. 

“It’s pretty sad, seeing it like that.”

Ouskun said he has heard the homes on the reserve where he lives, including his own, are still standing, and he hopes that will continue to be the case. 

For many, the evacuation represents their first visit to one of the country’s top tourist destinations, and the opportunity to see the sights offers a small silver lining to the upheaval. 

Adolphe Thomas, who fled Cross Lake with his family, went to see the falls at night and was planning to go back in the daytime, he said. He described the view as “awesome.”

Colomb, from Mathias Colomb, said he was trying to convince some of the others to come along on a boat ride to get a closer look at the falls. 

For Caribou and his daughter, the feeling of being away from home brought a mix of excitement and concern. 

Rosa saw the falls for the first time and loved seeing the rainbow form over the Niagara River, the teen said. “I really like it. There’s lots out here to experience,” she said. 

But her father said he was counting days until they could go back home and reunite the family. 

“I’m very worried,” Caribou said.

“… I miss Pukatawagan, that is our home. It feels different here.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital. Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was...

2h ago

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

20m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

32m ago

Carney defends inviting Modi to G7 as probe of Nijjar's killing continues

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit later this month — despite the fact that security officials have linked...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital. Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was...

2h ago

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

20m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

32m ago

Carney defends inviting Modi to G7 as probe of Nijjar's killing continues

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit later this month — despite the fact that security officials have linked...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Aerial footage captures Toronto skyline smothered in wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke blowing in from the Prairies has engulfed Toronto's skyline in smoke, as Environment Canada warns residents of poor air quality conditions.

6h ago

2:25
Wildfires to impact air quality across GTA

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday as temperatures creep back up into the 20s. If you're planning to spend time outdoors, there is a special air quality statement in effect due to smoke from wildfires.

23h ago

2:11
Lawrence Heights residents 'traumatized' by deadly shooting: Mayor

Mayor Olivia Chow and city officials met with residents affected by Tuesday's shooting that left one man dead and five others injured. As Michelle Mackey reports, there is now concern about possible retaliation.
2:38
Trump compares Ukraine and Russia to 'children fighting in a park'

Donald Trump is comparing the Ukraine-Russia war to children 'fighting in a park' and even hockey players, likening himself to a referee letting them fight for a bit before stepping in. Brandon Choghri has more on Trump's bizarre analogies.

23h ago

2:51
Toronto appoints former NYC transit executive to be CEO of the TTC

Mandeep Lali takes over as head of the TTC on July 7th, he'll face a number of challenges including bringing ridership back to pre-pandemic levels. Lila says he's both excited and a little terrified about beginning the new job.
More Videos