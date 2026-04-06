Last day to vote on the names of Toronto’s 2 new electric ferries

Rendering of new electric ferry. City of Toronto

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 6, 2026 11:13 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2026 11:14 am.

Toronto’s two new electric ferries need names and time is running out to have your say, with Monday marking the last day that Toronto residents can vote from an online shortlist.

Voting officially closes at 11:59 p.m. with the winning names to be announced later this spring.

To cast your vote you must be a Toronto resident, and only one vote is allowed per household.

“These will be the first new ferries in more than 60 years and will carry more than three times as many passengers as the vessels they are replacing,” the City said in a release.

“They will provide better boarding flow, upgraded accessibility features, and modern amenities, helping meet growing demand. The ferries will also reduce emissions and support a more sustainable waterfront.”

The two new ferries are expected to cost $92 million and will arrive in late 2026 and early 2027.

The shortlist was put together by a committee comprised of both City staff and community partners.

The City chose non-commemorative names with connections to nature and the unique character of the Islands.

The following names are on the shortlist:

  • Bluebell II: Inspired by bluebell wildflowers found on the Toronto Islands;
  • Blue Current: Represents water currents and the clean electric energy powering the ferry;
  • Great Lake Dancer: Captures the motion and energy of Lake Ontario;
  • Harbourlight III: Highlights the glow of the harbour and skyline lights guiding waterfront travel;
  • Harbour Swan: Inspired by swans in Toronto Harbour; symbolizing graceful, quiet movement;
  • Island Willow: Named for the willow trees lining Island pathways;
  • Lady of the Quays: Reflects Toronto’s waterfront quays and welcoming harbour presence;
  • The Harbour Passage: Highlights the ferry connection between the waterfront and Islands;
  • Toronto Islander: Celebrates the connection between Toronto residents, visitors and the Island;
  • Water Strider: Inspired by insects gliding smoothly across water, mirroring the ferry’s movement;
  • Discovery VI: Celebrates exploration and travel across Toronto Harbour;
  • Island Chickadee: Named for Islands’ chickadees, symbolizing curiosity and nature;
  • Cloudbreaker: Evokes ferry cutting through harbour skies and cloud reflections.

You can vote here.

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