Mother killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter taken to hospital: OPP

A 40-year-old woman from Cambridge was killed Saturday in a collision on Highway 401 in Halton.

Provincial police say the woman was driving eastbound with her six-year-old daughter when she struck the guard rail near James Snow Parkway. Her vehicle was then struck by a pickup truck that was occupied by four people.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

None of the people in the pickup truck were injured.