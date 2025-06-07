Mother killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter taken to hospital: OPP

Photo shows the scene of a collision on Highway 401. (OPP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 7, 2025 1:43 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2025 3:11 pm.

A 40-year-old woman from Cambridge was killed Saturday in a collision on Highway 401 in Halton.

Provincial police say the woman was driving eastbound with her six-year-old daughter when she struck the guard rail near James Snow Parkway. Her vehicle was then struck by a pickup truck that was occupied by four people.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

None of the people in the pickup truck were injured.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man killed, 7 people sent to hospital after a collision near Square One in Mississauga

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that killed one man and sent seven other people to a hospital on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Paramedic Services says its crews were called...

26m ago

Man wanted in arson investigation in Christie Pitts neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with two fires that were deliberately set in the Christie Pitts neighbourhood. Investigators say fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the...

52m ago

Wildfires in the Prairies having air quality impact in Ontario and several provinces

MONTREAL — Poor air quality fuelled by wildfires burning across the Prairies left a large swath of the country enveloped in a haze for another day. Parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New...

1h ago

Canada focusing on peace, energy security and new partnerships at G7 meeting: Carney

OTTAWA — Canada has unveiled its priorities for the G7 leaders' summit just one week before it gets underway in Alberta as the government defends its decision to invite India to the summit. Prime Minister...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 man killed, 7 people sent to hospital after a collision near Square One in Mississauga

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that killed one man and sent seven other people to a hospital on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Paramedic Services says its crews were called...

26m ago

Man wanted in arson investigation in Christie Pitts neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with two fires that were deliberately set in the Christie Pitts neighbourhood. Investigators say fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the...

52m ago

Wildfires in the Prairies having air quality impact in Ontario and several provinces

MONTREAL — Poor air quality fuelled by wildfires burning across the Prairies left a large swath of the country enveloped in a haze for another day. Parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New...

1h ago

Canada focusing on peace, energy security and new partnerships at G7 meeting: Carney

OTTAWA — Canada has unveiled its priorities for the G7 leaders' summit just one week before it gets underway in Alberta as the government defends its decision to invite India to the summit. Prime Minister...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Western Canada wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Toronto, GTA

Wildfire smoke from Western Canada has drifted into Toronto and most of Ontario, causing poor air quality and prompting health advisories. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

2:42
Ford and Chow set aside differences for new funding announcement

The Ontario Premier and Toronto's Mayor can meet eye-to-eye for funding announcements but issues like bike lanes and homeless encampments are still points of contention. Mark McAllister looks at their peculiar partnership.

21h ago

2:36
Parents, survivors and advocates gather to mark National Day Against Gun Violence

Toronto marked the National Day Against Gun Violence with a ceremony outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with the calls for action from those who had their lives changed by violence.

22h ago

2:51
What the fed's interprovincial trade bill could mean for Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the details of the Liberal government's attempt at combating ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. with a new interprovincial trade bill.

0:29
Man found deceased after fire at Scarborough home

A man in his 40s was found deceased in a Scarborough home that caught fire.

More Videos