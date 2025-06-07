Mother killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter taken to hospital: OPP
Posted June 7, 2025 1:43 pm.
Last Updated June 7, 2025 3:11 pm.
A 40-year-old woman from Cambridge was killed Saturday in a collision on Highway 401 in Halton.
Provincial police say the woman was driving eastbound with her six-year-old daughter when she struck the guard rail near James Snow Parkway. Her vehicle was then struck by a pickup truck that was occupied by four people.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
None of the people in the pickup truck were injured.