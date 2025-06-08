Air quality alerts ease across much of Quebec and Ontario after days of haze

Thip Sourinh fishes on the St. Lawrence River in Montreal on Friday, June 6, 2025. Smoke from the wildfires in the Canadian Prairies continues to cause poor air quality in parts of Quebec, but Environment Canada has lifted alerts for most of the province, including Montreal and Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 8, 2025 2:23 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2025 3:22 pm.

GATINEAU — Environment Canada says air quality has improved across most of Quebec and Ontario as changes in wind and rain ease the situation east of the Prairies, where wildfires continue to rage.

The federal department lifted alerts for most parts of both provinces Sunday after two days of poor air quality warnings and a haze that hung over cities including Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

But special air quality warnings or statements remain in place for some areas, including communities east of Montreal, south of Quebec City and in parts of northern Ontario, especially those near the Manitoba border.

Poor air quality continues to envelop the Prairie provinces this weekend, as swaths of six provinces and the Northwest Territories are experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibility due to forest fires.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system passing through the Prairies and into Manitoba and northwestern Ontario by Monday is expected to bring rain to areas hit by the out-of-control blazes.

Authorities recommend those in affected areas stay indoors when possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Top Stories

Police search for man in unprovoked assault at TTC station

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked assault against a woman at a TTC station last week. Investigators say the man was at Broadview subway station just before 2:30...

1h ago

Teen killed in Mount Dennis shooting on Saturday

A teen has died in hospital following a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday evening. Police were called to the Jane Street and Emmett Avenue area, south of Weston Road, shortly after...

1h ago

3 people injured, 1 seriously in North York apartment fire

Three people were taken to the hospital, including one with serious injuries, following a fire at a high-rise residential building in North York on Sunday. Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says its crews...

55m ago

Ottawa sending support from armed forces amid northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is deploying members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region.  Carney...

5h ago

