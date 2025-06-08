National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles on Trump’s orders to quell immigration protests

U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following an immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

By Eric Thayer And Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2025 11:04 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2025 12:40 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles early Sunday on orders from President Donald Trump in response to clashes in recent days between federal immigration authorities and protesters seeking to block them from carrying out deportations.

Members of California’s National Guard were seen staging at the federal complex in downtown Los Angeles that includes the Metropolitan Detention Center, one of several sites that have seen confrontations involving hundreds of people in the last two days.

Trump has said he is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell the protests, which he called “a form of rebellion.”

The move came over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom, marking the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Early Sunday, the deployment was limited to a small area in downtown Los Angeles, with the rest of the city of 4 million people largely unaffected.

Their arrival follows two days of relatively small protests that began Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading on Saturday to Paramount, a heavily Latino city south of the city, and neighboring Compton.

As federal agents staged near a Home Depot in Paramount, demonstrators sought to block Border Patrol vehicles, with some hurling rocks and chunks of cement. In response, federal agents in riot gear unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls.

Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100. A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.

On Sunday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the National Guard would “keep peace and allow people to be able to protest but also to keep law and order.”

The troops included members of the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, according to a social media post from the Department of Defense that showed dozens of National Guard members with long guns and an armored vehicle.

In a signal of the administration’s aggressive approach, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also threatened to deploy active-duty Marines “if violence continues” in the region.

Newsom, a Democrat, described Trump’s decision to call in the National Guard as a “provocative show of force” that would only escalate tensions, adding that Hegseth’s threat to deploy Marines on American soil was “deranged behavior.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the order by Trump reflected “a president moving this country rapidly into authoritarianism” and “usurping the powers of the United States Congress.”

Several Republicans, meanwhile, have voiced support for the involvement of the National Guard. Among them was Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who stopped short of backing Hegseth’s threat to send in active-duty military personnel.

“My guess is the National Guard ought to take care of the situation,” Johnson said.

___

Offenhartz reported from New York.

Eric Thayer And Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa sending support from armed forces amid northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is deploying members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region.  Carney...

1h ago

DHL Express locks out workers across Canada, adding to parcel sector turmoil

MONTREAL — Unifor says DHL Express Canada locked out workers just after midnight today as the two sides failed to reach a contract deal, injecting more labour turmoil into the country's parcel delivery...

1h ago

'Uphill battle': Criminal Code must include definition for femicide, advocates say

As police in Ontario increasingly investigate killings of women and girls as femicides, advocates say a firm definition of the term must be embedded in the Criminal Code. It's a change they hope could...

1h ago

North York home hit by gunfire early Sunday morning: police

A home in North York was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning, according to authorities. The Toronto Police Service says its officers were called to the area of Needle Firway and Firgrove Crescent...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ottawa sending support from armed forces amid northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is deploying members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region.  Carney...

1h ago

DHL Express locks out workers across Canada, adding to parcel sector turmoil

MONTREAL — Unifor says DHL Express Canada locked out workers just after midnight today as the two sides failed to reach a contract deal, injecting more labour turmoil into the country's parcel delivery...

1h ago

'Uphill battle': Criminal Code must include definition for femicide, advocates say

As police in Ontario increasingly investigate killings of women and girls as femicides, advocates say a firm definition of the term must be embedded in the Criminal Code. It's a change they hope could...

1h ago

North York home hit by gunfire early Sunday morning: police

A home in North York was struck by gunfire early Sunday morning, according to authorities. The Toronto Police Service says its officers were called to the area of Needle Firway and Firgrove Crescent...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.

18h ago

2:47
Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke homes in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:46
Western Canada wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Toronto, GTA

Wildfire smoke from Western Canada has drifted into Toronto and most of Ontario, causing poor air quality and prompting health advisories. Jazan Grewal reports.

2:42
Ford and Chow set aside differences for new funding announcement

The Ontario Premier and Toronto's Mayor can meet eye-to-eye for funding announcements but issues like bike lanes and homeless encampments are still points of contention. Mark McAllister looks at their peculiar partnership.
2:36
Parents, survivors and advocates gather to mark National Day Against Gun Violence

Toronto marked the National Day Against Gun Violence with a ceremony outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with the calls for action from those who had their lives changed by violence.

More Videos