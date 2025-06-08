Two men drown after canoe capsized in Sturgeon Lake

Provincial police carry out rescue efforts on Sturgeon Lake after a canoe capsized on June 8, 2025. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 8, 2025 8:22 pm.

Two men are dead after their canoe capsized in the Kawartha Lakes area Sunday afternoon.

Provincial police say emergency responders were dispatched to a boat accident on Sturgeon Lake just after 3 p.m. for lifesaving and recovery efforts.

The canoe was carrying three men, one of whom was able to swim back to shore.

“Two adult males were unable to remain afloat and succumbed to their injuries,” police said in a release.

Police say no one in the canoe was wearing life-jackets at the time.

