Skinner pulled as Panthers maul Oilers 6-1 in penalty filled Game 3

The Florida Panthers have a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in Game 3.

The game was a heated affair, seeing both sides taking a combined 140 minutes in penalties.

Tempers were lost early for the road Oilers, who ended up taking 85 minutes in penalties, and giving the Panthers 11 power play opportunities. Despite this, the Panthers only managed three power play goals.

On the other side, the Oilers went one for six with the man advantage.

As for the rest of the game, Brad Marchand continued where he left off in Game 2 by scoring just 56 seconds into Game 3, when he jumped on a loose puck and fired it past a sprawled Stuart Skinner.

On the Panthers’ fourth power play opportunity of the first period, Carter Verhaeghe doubled the Panthers’ lead, as he fired a puck from the faceoff dot, over the blocker side shoulder of Skinner, making it 2-0 late in the first.

Corey Perry got the Oilers on the board at the start of the second period on a power play.

Evan Bouchard sent a hard pass from the blue line through the slot to Perry, who corralled the puck, spun towards the goal and put it past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 2-1 for the Panthers.

Just 90 seconds later, Sam Reinhart would double the Panthers’ lead once again, after Aleksander Barkov forced a turnover in the Oilers’ end. Verhaeghe jumped on the loose puck and centered it for Reinhart, who wristed it past Skinner to make it 3-1.

Less than four and a half minutes later, Sam Bennett got a breakaway and would deck out Skinner going forehand-backhand-forehand-goal to make it 4-1.

Around halfway through the second period, Connor McDavid took a hard hit and walked to the dressing room. Fortunately for the Oilers, he was only gone for a short time and was quickly back on the ice.

Early in the third, Aaron Ekblad would make it 5-1 for the Panthers. Ekblad received a behind-the-back, no-look pass from Reinhart and wristed it past Skinner.

The goal meant Skinner would be pulled for the first time since the Oilers played the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1. Calvin Pickard would take his place, marking the first time since getting injured in Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights that he would be between the pipes.

Late in the third on a 5-on-3 power play, Evan Rodrigues would make it 6-1 for the Panthers, blasting a shot past Pickard.

Game 4 will go in Florida at 6 p.m. Mountain on Thursday.