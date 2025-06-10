Canada joins U.K., others in sanctioning two Israeli cabinet ministers

OTTAWA — Canada is joining the U.K., Norway, Australia and New Zealand in sanctioning two Israeli cabinet ministers for “inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are accused of advocating for “extremist rhetoric” in advocating for the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory.

More coming.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press