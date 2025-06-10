Ottawa’s plan for climate change adaptation is falling short, report says

The federal government’s program for preparing Canada for the effects of climate change has stumbled since its launch in 2023, says a new report from environment commissioner Jerry DeMarco.

The report says the National Adaptation Strategy has faced significant challenges in its design and implementation.

The report says the strategy was not effectively designed, did not prioritize Canada’s climate change risks and only established one of three components since its release in 2023.

Canada has committed $1.6 billion toward implementing the strategy, which is meant to serve as a roadmap for implementing adaptation measures to prepare for climate impacts.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has estimated that every dollar spent on proactive adaptation measures saves taxpayers between $13 and $15 in the long term.

The health impacts of short-term exposure to wildfire smoke alone was estimated to cost up to $1.8 billion a year between 2013 and 2018.