Prime minister, MPs attend ceremony to raise Pride flag on Parliament Hill

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre left, takes part in a flag raising ceremony with Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez marking Pride month on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 2:39 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 8:14 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney was joined by members of Parliament from all parties this afternoon as he raised the Pride flag in Ottawa.

In his remarks on Parliament Hill, Carney said Pride is both a celebration of how “love has already won” and a promise to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected.

He noted that it’s been 22 years since the Ontario Court of Appeal issued a decision that legalized same-sex marriage in Ontario, and 20 years since Parliament passed the Civil Marriage Act.

Carney said there has been a backlash around the world against the progress made on protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez announced the government is setting aside $1.5 million for security and insurance planning for Pride festivals across Canada this year in response to a growing number of threats.

The government previously budgeted $15 million for LGBTQ+ communities through its Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle and TTC bus in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle and a bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Kipling and Steeles avenues just after 7 p.m. for reports of crash. The...

59m ago

Service resumes on TTC Line 2 between Broadview and St. George after fire

Service has resumed on Line 2 of the TTC between Broadview and St. George after a fire caused trains to stop moving. Shuttle buses were called in.

3h ago

Los Angeles mayor imposes curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayor Karen Bass issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday “to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting.” She said in a news conference that she had declared a local...

21m ago

Juliette Powell, former MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, dies at 54

Juliette Powell, who became part of Toronto's unique cultural fabric as an early MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, has died at the age of 54. Her obituary said she died "unexpectedly" from acute...

9h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in crash with vehicle and TTC bus in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle and a bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Kipling and Steeles avenues just after 7 p.m. for reports of crash. The...

59m ago

Service resumes on TTC Line 2 between Broadview and St. George after fire

Service has resumed on Line 2 of the TTC between Broadview and St. George after a fire caused trains to stop moving. Shuttle buses were called in.

3h ago

Los Angeles mayor imposes curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayor Karen Bass issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday “to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting.” She said in a news conference that she had declared a local...

21m ago

Juliette Powell, former MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, dies at 54

Juliette Powell, who became part of Toronto's unique cultural fabric as an early MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, has died at the age of 54. Her obituary said she died "unexpectedly" from acute...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:56
'It's not complicated': Defence lawyers for ex-hockey players make final pleas

The defence laywers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players continue their final pleas to the court on allegations for sexual assault.

8h ago

2:02
Man fatally shot and killed in targeted attack: police

A man was fatally shot and killed in what Toronto police say was a targeted attack in the Scarborough Village area.

9h ago

2:48
Peel police seize $47.9M worth of cocaine in largest drug bust in the area

Peel Regional Police say they have seized the largest drug bust ever reported in the region as nearly $50 million dollars worth of cocaine was raided.

8h ago

0:32
Man found with gunshot wounds on Scarborough sidewalk dies

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on the sidewalk of a Scarborough neighbourhood with gunshot wounds where he later died from his injuries.

9h ago

3:08
Raging wildfires in northern Ontario force evacuations from Sandy Lake

Hundreds of residents have now been airlifted to safety after the Canadian Armed Forces were brought in over the weekend at the province's request. Mark McAllister looks at the continued threats and efforts to help those at risk.

More Videos