Carney’s ‘Canada Strong Pass’ to come into effect on June 20

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to announce details of its promised “Canada Strong Pass” next week and the tourism initiative is expected to take effect later this month.

A Liberal government spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the pass will be available from June 20 until the end of August.

During the recent federal election, Prime Minister Mark Carney promised to introduce a single pass that would give young people under 18 free access to Canada’s national galleries and museums and free seats on Via Rail when travelling with their parents.

Carney, who pitched the idea as a way to unite Canadians in the face of threats from the U.S., also said his government would reduce prices for camping in national parks for all Canadians from June to August.

Carney said during the campaign that Canadians would have free access to national parks and historic sites during the summer.

The spokesperson said those promises will all be covered by the “Canada Strong Pass.”

A spokesperson for Via Rail Canada said the national passenger rail service is “proud” to support the plan as it encourages young Canadians and their families to discover the country.

The government spokesperson said details of the initiative will be announced in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press