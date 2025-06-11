Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer to start for triple-A Bisons on Friday

Max Scherzer is one step closer to rejoining the Toronto Blue Jays.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner will start in triple-A for the Buffalo Bisons on Friday, the minor league team announced.

Scherzer will face the Columbus Clippers at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field.

He is continuing to rehab from a thumb injury that has limited him to just three innings in his first season with the Blue Jays.

Scherzer threw 50 pitches in a simulated game in Dunedin, Fla., and left feeling good, manager John Schneider told reporters.

He was also slated for a bullpen session prior to Friday’s start, and would likely need two starts at triple-A before rejoining the big-league club.

Scherzer made his Blue Jays debut on March 29, 2025, against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. He lasted three innings, giving up two runs on three hits, striking out one, before exiting due to right lat soreness.

Toronto’s starting rotation consists of Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis. The club has seen spot starts from Eric Lauer, Paxton Schultz and Easton Lucas, while also rolling with the occasional bullpen day.

Right-hander Spencer Turnbull, who was signed to a major-league contract in May, will make his Blue Jays debut on Wednesday against the Cardinals. Lauer will get the start.