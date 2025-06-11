Trump hails favorable federal appeals court ruling on his sweeping tariff policy as a ‘great’ win

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Paul Wiseman And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2025 8:11 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 9:30 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a favorable decision by a federal appeals court over his sweeping tariff policy as a “great” win for the United States.

Trump said on his social media site that the court’s decision Tuesday night to let the government keep collecting his sweeping import taxes while challenges to his signature trade policy continue on appeal means the U.S. “can use TARIFFS to protect itself against other countries.”

“A great and important win for the U.S.,” Trump wrote.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar ruling it made after another federal court struck down the tariffs May 28, saying Trump had overstepped his authority. Noting that the challenges to Trump’s tariffs raise “issues of exceptional importance,″ the appeals court said it would expedite the case and hear arguments July 31.

The case involves 10% tariffs the Republican president imposed on almost every other country in April and bigger ones he imposed and then suspended on countries with which the United States runs trade deficits. It also involves tariffs he plastered on imports from China, Canada and Mexico to pressure them to do more to stop the illegal flow of immigrants and synthetic opioids across the U.S. border.

In declaring the tariffs, Trump had invoked emergency powers under a 1977 law. But a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled he had exceeded his power.

That ruling from the Court of International Trade came after several lawsuits arguing Trump’s tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

The tariffs upended global trade, paralyzed businesses and spooked financial markets.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of President Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Paul Wiseman And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Man shot by police after stabbing woman at Markham condo: SIU

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack and stabbing of a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police...

18m ago

Mississauga man facing new charges after being linked to kidnapping, attempted murder

A man previously charged in a case of intimate partner violence was re-arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and attempted murder plot in Mississauga. Muhammad Asif, 29, of Mississauga,...

1h ago

3 men charged after police discover loaded handgun during traffic stop in Brampton

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton. Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7...

17m ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

3h ago

